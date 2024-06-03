Calvert Signs with AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Atley Calvert is heading to the pro ranks next season.

The Moose Jaw product signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins' minor league affiliate.

Calvert is coming off a historic season with the Moose Jaw Warriors where he helped lead the team to the first Western Hockey League Championship in franchise history.

In 2023-24, the 20-year-old forward set a career-high with 47 goals and 95 points in 68 games during the regular season.

He would then add eight goals and 20 points in 20 games during the Warriors run to the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Calvert leaves the Warriors as the highest scoring local player in franchise history with 105 goals and 220 points in 237 career games in Moose Jaw.

