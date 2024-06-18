Yosuke Hanya and Maalique Foster Named to Team of the Week

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Maalique Foster and Yosuke Hanya have been named to the Team of the Week for week 13 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Maalique Foster played an incredible game on Saturday by having two goals, holding a passing accuracy of 89.3%, and winning seven out of eight duals. Foster's first goal of the night occurred in the 63Ã¢â¬Â², where he carried the ball towards Orange County's box, weaving in and out through opposing defenders. With his quick feet, Foster made it into the middle of the box, skipping the ball to the far left side, securing his first goal of the 2024 season.

With the help of #17 Jairo Henriquez, Foster was able to get another goal in the 86Ã¢â¬Â². Henriquez was with the ball in the bottom left corner of the box surrounded by three Orange County defenders. Henriquez saw Foster perfectly set up right in the bottom of the box and quickly passed the ball to him, letting Foster laser it down the middle right side straight into the back of the net.

Yosuke Hanya earned two goals throughout the night and was named Man of the Match. Playing the full 90 minutes, Hanya attempted 5 shots in the game, the joint-highest total for a Colorado Springs player in the USL Championship this season. This midfielder was the first one to score in the match at the 19Ã¢â¬Â². Hanya brought the ball up starting from the center line and went diagonal towards the middle of the field. Being 25 yards out from the goal, we took the opportunity and struck the ball high clearing the goalkeeper.

As the game got closer to the final whistle, Hanya found another goal opportunity in the 82Ã¢â¬Â². Henriquez crossed the ball over to the left but was blocked by Orange County. With the defender trying to get it out of the box, Hanya capitalized on the pass, bringing it closer, sending it in the top right, giving the Switchback another win ending with a score of 4-2.

The Switchbacks have a two-game road trip with Las Vegas Lights on Tuesday, June 18th, and New Mexico United on Saturday, June 22nd. The boys then return to Weidner Field on June 29th, as they go head to head against Monterey Bay Union for Club and Country Night! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 15

GK - Hunter Sulte, Indy Eleven

D - Triston Hodge, Hartford Athletic

D - Lamar Batista, North Carolina FC

D - Akeem Ward, Memphis 901 FC

M - Yosuke Hanya, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Rafael Mentzingen, North Carolina FC

M - Lindo Mfeka, Oakland Roots SC

M - Pacifique Niyongabire, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Bryce Jamison, Orange County SC

F - Michee Ngalina, Hartford Athletic

F - Maalique Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC

Bench: Renan Ribeiro (HFD), Stephen Carroll (DET), Joe Farrell (HFD), Bruno Lapa (MEM), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Trevor Amann (SAC), Greg Hurst (NM)

