FC Tulsa Takes on Miami FC in a Midweek Duel at ONEOK Field

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa take on Miami FC in a midweek duel at ONEOK Field as the club celebrates Juneteenth and Greenwood night

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 3W-4D-5L, ranking 11th in the USL Championship's Western Conference. Miami FC enters the match with a record of 2W-1D-11L, ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa welcomed San Antonio FC to ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 8th and walked away with a 2-1 win, their first home win in the 2024 season. Both FC Tulsa goals were scored by Forward Diogo Pacheco, playing in his first USL Championship start. The first half saw FC Tulsa with 53% possession, taking five shots but only one on target. FC Tulsa came out hot in the second half and quickly took the lead with Pacheco's first goal of the night, coming off a cross from Defender Owen Damm. San Antonio FC spent a lot of the second half attacking. They held 59% of possession and took eight shots. In the 61st minute, Diogo Pacheco would find the back of the net again, off a header from a corner kick taken by Milo Yosef. San Antonio FC finally got on the board in the 90th minute, but that would be the only goal for the opposition.

Last Matchup Against Miami FC: FC Tulsa took the victory in the last matchup against Miami FC on a sweltering Wednesday evening in July of 2023. Marcus Epps got FC Tulsa on the board in the 71st minute of the match. The first half was a slow start for both teams with a combined eight shots on goal, six of which came from FC Tulsa. The second half was fairly similar to the first half, with FC Tulsa keeping much of the possession and threatening more than Miami FC. FC Tulsa's backline held Miami FC to only five shots and only two on target.

Players to watch: Forward Diogo Pacheco and Defender Owen Damm are FC Tulsa's players to watch this match. Pacheco got his first USL Championship start in FC Tulsa's last match and made his presence known scoring two goals off four shots, blocked one shot, connected 13 passes and amassed 44 total touches. Pacheco got his first USL Championship Team of the Week award last week. Throughout the 2024 season, Pacheco has played in seven matches amassing 200 minutes. He has one assist, which he got during the Sacramento Republic FC match. Damm has played in four matches, starting in three. He is on loan from Louisville City FC, and has been fitting into the team very well. He got an assist on Pacheco's first goal last match, created two chances, racked up 65 touches with 72% passing accuracy. A performance which landed him on the Team of the Week.

Miami FC's player to watch is Forward Frank Lopez. Lopez scored Miami FC's only goal in their defeat to Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, June 8th. He has scored in Miami FC's last two matches, giving him his only two goals on the season.

Stay Updated: For highlights, polls, updates and more throughout matchday, be sure to follow @FCTulsa on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Threads.

Up Next: FC Tulsa welcome Western Conference foe Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30pm at ONEOK Field for Marvel Super Heroes Night. Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹To purchase tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.