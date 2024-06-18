Fan Vote Open - Danny Vitiello Earns Fourth Consecutive Save of the Week Nomination
June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 26th minute penalty save against Oakland-including three straight wins. Voting is open now at USLChampionship.com through Friday, June 21 at 9:00 a.m. PT.
After the official awarded a foul, Vitiello confidently approached the line with Oakland Roots forward Johnny Rodriguez at the spot for a penalty kick. Vitiello secured the ball with ease, anticipating Rodriguez's shot at the bottom left corner.
Vitiello has now been nominated for the league's weekly top stop in four straight weeks; he won the poll in each of the last three weeks. In Week 14, he earned league honors by being selected for Team of the Week. Through 14 games, Vitiello has a Goals-Against Average of 0.67, the best mark across USL Championship for goalkeepers with at least 10 appearances.
Republic FC heads to Oklahoma next Saturday, continuing league play against FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and ESPN+.
