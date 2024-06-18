Republic FC Forward Trevor Amann Named to Team of the Week

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC forward Trevor Amann has been named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 15 for his performance on June 15 vs. Oakland Roots SC. The striker netted his second brace of the season after coming on as a second-half substitute.

After entering in the 71st minute, Amann wasted little time getting his squad on the board. After Cristian Parano - another second-half entrant - advanced up the right flank and served a cross into the penalty area, Amann got in behind Oakland's backline and headed it through. Thirteen minutes later, he scored a second goal to bring Republic FC within one. Nick Ross played the ball to the striker at the top of the penalty box where he slotted it in the corner with a left-footed strike. The brace was his second the season, with his first coming on opening night in his league and club debut. Amann now has eight goals on the season, the most of any player in the Western Conference.

This is Amann's second selection this season to the league's weekly top squad. He was named the USL Championship Player of the Week in Week 1 after scoring a brace vs. Orange County SC at Heart Health Park. Sacramento has been recognized for league honors in four straight weeks, with Danny Vitiello and Kieran Phillips earning Team of the Week selections last week, and Vitiello taking home three straight Save of the Week honors.

Republic FC continues USL Championship play this week on the road, heading east to face off with FC Tulsa. Republic FC has never lost to the Oklahoma side in 13 all-time matchups. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m., and the match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

