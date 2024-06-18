Volunteer with Republic FC to Support Military Community
June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Ahead of the club's annual Salute to Service match on July 3, Republic FC fans are invited to join the club for a special volunteer project to support active military members serving around the world.
This Saturday, June 22, Republic FC will team up with Operation: Care and Comfort to assemble care packages and support units of deployed U.S. military service members. In addition to toiletries donated by Indomitable Partner Delta Dental, the packages will be stuffed with plenty of Republic FC gear, snacks, activities and more.
Volunteers will meet at At Ease Brewing (1825 I St) at 5:00 p.m. to assemble packages, and can stick around to watch Republic FC take on FC Tulsa on the road at 5:30 p.m. Fans don't need to bring any supplies, just their energy and excitement.
At Ease is a Veteran- and family-owned and operated brewery in Midtown. Opened in 2019 by retired Army Colonel Mike Conrad, the brewery features a wide range of craft brews - including various IPAs, sours, and stouts - as well as a unique design with touches of vintage military style. At Ease can also be found at Republic FC home matches at the Craft Brew Bar.
Operation: Care and Comfort was established in 2003 and supports American troops in a variety of ways: writing letters, mailing care packages, helping with welcome home events, and showing support for a deployed service member or Veteran's family. To date, over a million pounds of care packages have been packed and mailed by OCC. To learn more, visit OCC-USA.org.
Tickets to Republic FC's Salute to Service match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. Kickoff against Las Vegas Lights is set for 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast to a national audience on CBS Sports Network.
