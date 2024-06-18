Oakland Roots and Soul Partner with Bawi Agua Fresca

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC announces new brand partnership with Bawi Agua Fresca as the club's Official Agua Fresca Partner. Agua fresca is a classic Mexican beverage, now served at all Oakland Roots and Soul home games.

As a first-generation Mexican immigrant, founder Victor Guardiola wanted to combine authentic, traditional Latin flavors with American-Mexican culture to develop a healthier version of agua fresca, the nostalgic Mexican drink. With friend and co-founder, Jordan Hicks, Bawi was born. With the addition of light bubbles, far less sugar added, only organic fruit juices used, and only 40-60 calories per can, Bawi is a much healthier alternative to traditional agua recipes. It's now distributed nationally.

"Victor and Jordan are passionate, creative entrepreneurs who believe in making healthy, high-quality beverages at scale," said Andrea Lepore, VP Brand Partnerships for Oakland Roots and Soul. "We are proud to offer Bawi Agua Fresca so all of our fans of any age have a healthy and refreshing choice to enjoy at the Roots and Soul games."

"This partnership means a lot to us, as elevating the Hispanic community through health innovation is near and dear to our mission at Bawi. We hope to provide a culturally refreshing experience for the Oakland Roots and Soul community," said Co-Founders Victor Guardila and Jordan Hicks of Bawi.

