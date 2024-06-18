Academy Closes out 2023/24 Season with Trophies

Republic FC's development academy has closed the book on another remarkable season, with its youth squads ending 2023/24 among the best nationwide. The club's teams claimed three Northwest Division titles and combined for 127 wins, just 13 losses, and 20 draws across all age groups. Sacramento continued as the region's top destination for players, as five local products joined the first team from the start of the Academy season onward.

This past week, the club's youth sides took the pitch for the final time in tournament action, with the U15, U16, and U17 sides heading to the MLS NEXT Cup playoffs in Nashville - North America's top youth tournament - as one of the top squads in the nation. The U13 and U14 sides headed to Las Vegas, participating in the Copa Rayados against a collection of strong opponents.

U13 and U14 Squads Earn Copa Rayados Crown

While the older squads headed to Music City, the U13 and U14 teams each took to Las Vegas for the Copa Rayados. Across 12 combined contests, the two teams went an unbeaten 11-0-1. After a pair of semifinal wins on Sunday, each lifted the title with victories on Monday morning, securing silverware to close out their seasons.

Republic FC's younger sides each posted stellar records for the 2023/24 season. The U14s closed out the year with 26 wins, four losses, and four draws, while the U13 side recorded an impressive 24 victories with four losses and six draws.

U15s Earn Big First Round Result

After claiming the Northwest Division title in the regular season, Sacramento's U15s opened their NEXT Cup Playoffs run Saturday, taking on Inter Miami CF. Sacramento scored twice off the boots of Da'vian Kimbrough and Rylan Hashimoto, but the match went to penalties after ending 2-2 after 90 minutes. Republic FC emerged on top 4-3, with goalkeeper Osvaldo Cisneros coming up with a big save on the last kick by the Florida side.

Sacramento's U16s and U17s each fell in their opening matches, bringing their tournament runs to an end. After Saturday's win, the U15s were defeated in the Round of 16. But the results didn't take away from their strong seasons. The U15 and U17 teams each recorded just a single regular season defeat on the way to their Northwest Division crowns.

The U16s posted a 29-match unbeaten streak in regular season play from September to April - one of the top streaks of any team nationwide, to also claim the division title. Sacramento was one of just six clubs in MLS NEXT to secure three division titles at the end of the season. All three teams earned big results throughout the year, with the U15 and U17 squads each besting multiple MLS academies and the U16s going unbeaten in a pair of prestigious tournaments.

Republic FC's academy now breaks for the summer - but will be back in action in August, when preparation kicks off for the 2024/25 MLS NEXT season.

