Hartford Athletic Loan Enoch Mushagalusa to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic announced today that they have loaned Enoch Mushagalusa to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the remainder of the 2024 season. Mushagalusa leaves the club on loan after making eight appearances and scoring a goal for the Green and Blue this season.
