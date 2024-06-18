Match Preview: Miami FC at FC Tulsa

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC heads to Oklahoma following its bye week to face FC Tulsa in a midweek match. The last game between the two teams last season ended with Tulsa winning at home.

Miami FC

Miami will be looking to return this Wednesday and secure a necessary three points in this match at Tulsa before returning home on Saturday to face Loudoun United FC. This will be Miami's only match against Tulsa this season following the conference realignments moving Tulsa over to the Western Conference of the USL Championship.

Frank Lopez has scored two goals in two matches for Miami. In the first half of Miami's road game against Las Vegas Lights FC, Lopez put the home team ahead by scoring off a ball from Michael Lawrence.

While the away team could not capitalize on their lead against Vegas, Miami will be working to win this Wednesday's matchup before continuing again at home this weekend.

Opponent: FC Tulsa

Tulsa, currently with a 3-4-5 record, has accumulated 13 points thus far this season. The Oklahoma team is sitting eleventh on the USL Championship's Western Conference table. Tulsa also had a bye week prior to this Wednesday match, following its win over San Antonio FC.

Stefan Stojanovic will be a key player to look out for this match as the team's top scorer this season, alongside Diogo Pacheco who scored a brace for Tulsa in their last match against San Antonio.

FC Tulsa will be looking to secure their fourth win of the season this Wednesday as they take on Miami FC at home.

#TULvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 6/19/24

Kickoff: 8:30 P.M. EST

Venue: ONEOK Field

Watch: TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.