El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Liam Rose

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with midfielder Liam Rose.

The 27-year-old Australian arrived in El Paso near the end of the 2022 season and was instrumental in midfield to help Locomotive clinch a return to the postseason in 2023, voted by fans as the club's MVP at the end of last year's campaign. Rose has started all 14 matches for El Paso this season, contesting 1,222 minutes of action and leading the team in interceptions (27). In total, Rose started in 57 of his 63 appearances across all competitions for El Paso, bagging two assists and his first career goal along the way.

El Paso Locomotive FC extends its gratitude to Rose for his time and dedication to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action this Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. MT at Oakland Roots SC. The match will be available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network, available for free through the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com and Pluto TV, as well as Paramount+. Fans in El Paso are invited to come and enjoy the official Watch Party at Cabo Joe's at 7942 Gateway Blvd E.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.