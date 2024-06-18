Sulte Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA/INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for week 15, league officials announced Tuesday. The Anchorage, Alaska, native helped lead Indy to a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC Saturday.

Sulte made a crucial save on a San Antonio penalty kick, and registered two overall, to keep the match level and secure the shutout for Indy Eleven. The clean sheet was his third overall and second consecutive in USL Championship action, and fifth across all competitions including Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action.

Sulte becomes the seventh Indy player to earn a team of the week nod in 2024, and the eighth overall to be named to the XI or the bench.

Coach: Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC

Saturday night's victory extended Indy Eleven's unbeaten streak, making it a club-best 12 across all competitions, including an Indy-best eight consecutive wins in USL Championship action. The eight-match streak is tied for the fifth longest in the USL Championship for any side.

