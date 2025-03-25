Bruno Rendon Earns USLC "Team of the Week" Honors

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Bruno Rendon has been named to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" for Week 3 of the regular season after he scored his first USLC goal in a 1-1 draw at Lexington SC on Saturday.

The 2024 USL League One "Defender of the Year" brought down a headed clearance attempt with his right foot, taking it to his left foot, where he delivered a blast to the top left corner to give the Boys in Blue a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute. In the match, Rendon led the team in tackles won (4) and crosses attempted (3), and he tied for the team best in shots (3), completed passes in the final third (9), and recoveries (6) while playing the full 90 minutes.

On the season, Rendon leads the Boys in Blue in tackles won (7), he is second in aerial duels won (4), and third in duels won (12).

The 24-year-old Rendon scored 15 total goals last season for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC under coach Éamon Zayed, the Indy Eleven franchise scoring leader with 26 goals and 61 points. Rendon scored nine goals in the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup in 2024 to lead his team to the championship.

This is the second consecutive week that Indy Eleven is represented on the "Team of the Week", with Jack Blake and Pat Hogan earning selection last week.

Indy Eleven finished its season-opening two-match road stretch with a 1-0-1 mark heading into Saturday's home opener.

