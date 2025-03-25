Meet the First Indomitable Educators of the 2025 Season

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Republic FC is once again celebrating the region's dedicated teachers and school employees through the Indomitable Educators program. The first honorees of the 2025 season were recognized at the Indomitable Club's match over the weekend. Congratulations to Mary Park and Norma Vega!

Norma Vega (right) and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union School & Community Relations Specialist Julie DePrada-Schott

Mary Park has been a medical pathway teacher at Pioneer High School for 18 years and was named the 2024 Yolo County Teacher of the Year. "Mary goes above and beyond every single day. She attends nearly all sporting events to train her students in Sports Training. She works tirelessly with her students to bring relevant, practical, useful skills they can use on the job," said Pioneer High School Principal Sandi Reese. "Her dedication and time commitment are beyond anything I've ever seen in a teacher."

"I learned a long time ago that consistency is key to establishing trust and when students know they can count on you to be there, learning is a comfortable consequence," said Park. "Being an Indomitable Educator means my unwavering dedication, resilience and passion for teaching is what I bring to my classroom every day. It is a great honor to be described as such!"

Norma Vega is a payroll and benefits technician for Woodland Joint Unified School District and was recently honored as the 2024 WJUSD and Yolo County Classified Employee of the Year.

"Norma has shown excellence in her role," said Vega's supervisor Amy Brown. "She received minimal training when she started, but she is resourceful, determined, and eager to learn and teach herself all aspects of her position."

In her position, Vega assists over 1,500 district employees with their health insurance benefits, including education and enrollment, even into retirement. "Norma Vega has helped me navigate health insurance professionally, and with kindness, and has delivered this information with grace," said one retiree. "She has also helped me move into the Medicare phase with important information. I am very grateful for her expertise and support."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.