April 23 & 25: Republic FC Academy Hosts Annual Tryouts

Republic FC is calling on the region's top youth players to come out for the opportunity to join the Indomitable Club. On April 23 and 30, the club is hosting tryout sessions at Cosumnes River College for payers interested in joining its youth development academy teams for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Tryouts are open to players born in 2009-2014 and registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Academy-Tryouts.

Republic FC's academy teams compete at the highest level of youth soccer in North America - MLS NEXT. The club's squads have challenged for national hardware every year, sending at least one team to the annual MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The oldest squad (U19) also competes in the USL Academy League. With a programming and training opportunities, players on the club's older academy teams are one step away from joining training sessions, preparing for college soccer, and laying the foundation for long-term success.

From 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., players will have an opportunity to showcase their skills for Republic FC's coaching and talent identification staff, including Academy Director Eder Quintanilla. The club's youth development system offers the region's only youth-to-pro pathway in the region, while also preparing players for the collegiate ranks and offering opportunities to train and complete with the First Team.

This season, Republic FC's First Team features three players from its academy: Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu, and Da'vian Kimbrough. Willey impressed in his first two appearances in 2025, and on March 8 became the second youngest Republic FC player to start in a season opener. Last week, the club also added four players - Jackson Martin, Jackson Montero, Jayden Fitzgerald Boes, and Diego Mellado - to the First Team roster on USL Academy contracts, allowing them to play for professional side without losing their college eligibility.

Since 2015, Republic FC's academy has developed hundreds of young players. Over 80 players have gone on to feature at college soccer programs across the nation, including eight who committed to Division I programs this past fall. The club continues to also elevate players to the international ranks, with over 70 invitations to national team programs, including training camps, Talent I.D. Centers, and international competitions.

