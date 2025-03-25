Forward Damian Rivera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 3

Phoenix Rising forward Damian Rivera has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 3 bench, USL announced today. Rivera finished with a goal and led all Rising players in chances created (2) as the club came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC on March 22 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

The forward, known as "Tico" around the team for his Costa Rican heritage, showcased every ounce of his quality to score his first goal with the club. Receiving a low ball at the top of the box, Rivera used his first touch to make a half-turn, evading a pair of defenders, before using his left foot to drive the ball into the right side of the net for his Goal of The Week-candidate strike.

"Tico is a good player," teammate Ihsan Sacko said following the match. "He has good quality in one vs. one. He has to work because he's young, but I think he's one of the best players in the USL."

Rivera has now started all three matches to begin the 2025 season. Through 251 minutes, the forward leads the team in shots on target (3) and is off and running on the score sheet.

Rising and Rivera are back in action this weekend against Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, March 29, at Cardinale Stadium.

