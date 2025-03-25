Nick Moon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Tampa Bay Rowdies wingback Nick Moon has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his standout performance in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

Making his first start of the season, Moon provided the assist on Tampa Bay's opening goal in a 2-1 win over South Florida rivals Miami FC. After an early concession from the Rowdies in the second minute of play, the club leveled the match in the 31st minute when Moon threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the final third for teammate Woobens Pacius to smash into the back of the net.

Moon also registered one shot on goal and completed 28 of his 31 pass attempts against Miami.

The pivotal assist in Miami was Moon's first for the Rowdies. He netted one goal for the club last season, but his minutes on the field were limited due to nagging injuries throughout the campaign. So far this season, the 28-year-old Wisconsin native has appeared in all three of Tampa Bay's matches.

"Nick did really well," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson following the match in Miami. "He's had a tough period the last year. Last season, he had a few injuries and then came back. This season, he's had a few small injuries in the preseason. There's no doubt he's a top player if you can get him running at defenders. He's very powerful, and I think he'll just get stronger and stronger."

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

D - Nick Moon, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

D - Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United

M - Bruno Rendon, Indy Eleven

M - Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Anton Søjberg, Monterey Bay FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Ilijah Paul, Monterey Bay FC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay FC

Bench - Nico Campuzano (MB), Luke Biasi (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Junior Etou (PIT), Marcus Epps (LEX), Justin Dhillon (COS), Damián Rivera (PHX)

