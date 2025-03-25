Russell Cicerone Earns Second Team of the Week Selection this Season

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 3 Team of the Week. For the second time this season, Republic FC's Russell Cicerone was named to the league's weekly top squad. Building on his stellar opening night performance, the striker added a goal and an assist to the scoresheet against defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Sacramento's first-half pressure was rewarded in the 24th minute when Cicerone sent a perfectly weighted cross to an unmarked Jack Gurr on the back post. The Englishman headed the ball past a diving keeper to net his first goal of the year and registered Cicerone's first assist on the campaign. Cicerone found the back of the net in the 74th minute to give Republic FC a two-goal advantage. After a Colorado foul, Defender Michel Benítez sent the ball into the attacking third on the restart. Second-half substitute Sebastian Herrera won the aerial duel and flicked the ball into a sprinting Cicerone inside the 18-yard-box. With an eye toward goal, Cicerone kept his composure with a smooth touch around the Colorado keeper for an open shot into the back of the net. He would finish the night with three shots on target.

Through Republic FC's first two games, Cicerone leads the team with three goal contributions - two goals and one assist - marking the first time in his career that he has opened the season with back-to-back scoring performances. Across the league, he has posted a leading 2.41 xG (expected goals).

This is Cicerone's second Team of the Week selection of the 2025 season and eighth since joining Republic FC in 2023. He earned his first honor in Week 1 after converting a penalty for the Indomitable Club's first goal of the year and setting up Lewis Jamieson's game-winner in the second half. Jamieson was later named the league's Player of the Week.

Republic FC continues the 2025 season with its first road test on Friday against FC Tulsa. Kickoff from ONEOK Field is at 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2 in English and Spanish, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

