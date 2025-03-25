Kobe Hernandez-Foster Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - For the first in the young season, Birmingham Legion FC has found itself on the USL Championship Team of the Week. Playing a part in both of the Black and Gold's goals in a 2-2 draw at Detroit City FC over the weekend,

Kobe Hernandez-Foster earned his well-deserved placement for Week 3.

The 22-year-old midfielder's first key involvement of the match occurred in the 27th minute when, off a Detroit turnover, he squared a ball to the top of the box, setting up a goal by Ronaldo Damus. Legion FC would then equalize the match for good in the 80th minute with Hernandez-Foster sending in his free kick dangerously into the box, leading to an own goal from the home-side.

For the match, the Los Angeles-native led Birmingham with two chances created, while completing 70.4-percent of his passes to go along with eight entries into Detroit's final third. He also made his presence felt in the middle of the pitch by winning all five of his tackles and eight of his 14 duels.

Monterey Bay FC forward Ilijah Paul named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with a brace and an assist in a victory at Orange County SC. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship. Paul finished with 100% of the ballot.

This selection marks the third time in his Legion FC career that Hernandez-Foster has been named to the Team of the Week. Last season saw him selected in Week 6 and Week 34.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC: Las recorded his first clean sheet of the season and 10th of his LouCity career, helping Louisville to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC. In addition to his three saves, six completed long passes and nine recoveries, Las led all goalkeepers in goals prevented (-0.73), over the week's contests.

D - Nick Moon, Tampa Bay Rowdies: In his first start of the season, Moon helped the Rowdies to their first victory of 2025 with an assist on Woobens Pacius' first-half goal. Moon also completed 90% of his passes, reeled in eight recoveries, completed 3 of 3 dribbles and won 3 of 4 duels.

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC: Craig captained North Carolina to its first clean sheet of the season, winning 11 of 14 duels and recording nine clearances and nine recoveries in his first start of the 2025 season.

D - Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United: The 34-year-old defender helped New Mexico to its first shutout victory since September 2024, completing 104 of his 106 passes, recording six recoveries and three clearances and winning 4 of 5 duels.

M - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven: The 2024 USL League One Defender of the Year scored his first goal for the Boys in Blue as the side remained undefeated this season. Rendón won 9 of 11 duels and 4 of 5 tackles while recording six recoveries in Indy's 1-1 draw in Lexington.

M - Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Birmingham Legion FC: Hernandez-Foster helped Birmingham to a 2-2 draw against Detroit with an assist on Ronaldo Damus' opening score while also providing the delivery on a late own goal that earned the visitors a point at Keyworth Stadium. He also won 7 of 11 ground duels and 5 of 5 tackles while notching seven recoveries.

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC: Davila tallied his first goal of the season, powering Louisville to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun to remain unbeaten on the young season. The 24-year-old also provided 10 recoveries, six accurate long balls and won 4 of 7 ground duels.

M - Anton Søjberg, Monterey Bay FC: A week after scoring the winning goal against Oakland, Søjberg provided the assist on Ilijah Paul's 60th-minute winner against Orange County. In the third match of his MBFC career, Søjberg recorded four chances created, four recoveries and won 3 of 3 ground duels.

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC: The USL Championship veteran tallied his first multi-goal-contribution match since May 2023, providing a goal and an assist in Sacramento's 2-2 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Cicerone finished with 10 recoveries, four duels won and a league-leading three shots on target.

F - Ilijah Paul, Monterey Bay FC: Paul constructed the second three-goal-contribution match of his career, scoring twice and adding an assist to hand Orange County its largest loss since August 2024. The 22-year-old ended his day with four recoveries, three total chances created and two shots on target.

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC: Williams became Rhode Island's all-time leading scorer with his 12th goal for the club, opening the scoring in the sixth minute to help RIFC to a 2-2 draw against Phoenix Rising FC. The 27-year-old also won 12 of 19 aerial duels and recorded four chances created and two shots on target. Per American Soccer Analysis, Williams led all players with a +0.55 goals-added mark.

Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay FC: In his first full season at the helm in Seaside, Stewart has led Monterey Bay to back-to-back league victories for the first time since April 2024 with a 3-0 road victory against Orange County SC. The victory was MBFC's first against OCSC since 2022 and is tied for the second-largest league victory in club history.

Bench - Nico Campuzano (MB), Luke Biasi (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Junior Etou (PIT), Marcus Epps (LEX), Justin Dhillon (COS), Damián Rivera (PHX)

