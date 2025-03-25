Johnny Damon Brings Championship-Level Hydration to Miami FC with A-GAME

MIAMI, Fl. - A-GAME, The ultimate in hydration beverage founded by champion athlete Johnny Damon has announced today that they will be the "Official sport hydration drink" for Miami FC, the longest-tenured professional soccer club in Miami.

This deal will bring A-GAME's formula of high-quality ingredients - including honey, sea salt for natural electrolytes, eight essential vital vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates to Miami FC players of all ages. The great-tasting drink will also be available for fans at the stadium and the brand will be displayed prominently during home matches.

"Growing up in Florida, I know how important it is to keep your body hydrated and fueled to perform your best on the field," said A-GAME founder Johnny Damon. "We are thrilled to bring the highest quality hydration on the market to Miami FC, and to help them be a championship soccer club on and off the field in whatever way we can."

"Miami FC is proud to bring on A-GAME as our official sports hydration drink," stated Nathan Krum Vice President of Commercial Operations. "Not only are we excited to introduce this drink to our players and fans, but we are even more thrilled to be partnering with a company that understands the importance of providing the proper ingredients for athletes of all ages."

Damon was originally inspired to get into the beverage industry while he was still a professional baseball player after hearing news of multiple Florida student-athletes passing away from dehydration and overexertion. Damon worked for years to develop an A-GAME formula that keeps athletes hydrated naturally.

