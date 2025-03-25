Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the United Soccer League announced it will institute a promotion and relegation system, head coach Reggie Barlow of the United Football League's DC Defenders left the team to take the head coach position at Tennessee State University, and the Northwest League's Eugene Emeralds revealed they will be leaving the city. Highlights from this week come from United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, Northern Super League, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Northwest League, NBA G League, Unrivaled, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball, and Major League Rugby.

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

The United Soccer League (USL) announced that a supermajority of club owners voted to implement a promotion and relegation system, marking a groundbreaking decision that will reshape the future of professional soccer in the United States. The USL becomes the first professional sports league in the U.S. to adopt this global model, creating an interconnected three-tiered men's professional soccer system, where teams earn promotion to a higher division or face relegation to a lower division based on their performance during the season. With this historic step, the USL aligns with the world's top leagues-including the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga-where promotion and relegation raises the stakes of every match, drives fan engagement, and elevates the overall competition of the game. "A new chapter in American soccer begins. The decision by our owners to approve and move forward with this bold direction is a testament to their commitment to the long-term growth of soccer in the United States," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. "This is a significant milestone for the USL and highlights our shared vision with our team ownership to build a league that not only provides top-tier competition but also champions community engagement. Now, just as it is in the global game, more communities in America can aspire to compete at the highest level of soccer. It's time."

The United State Soccer League has announced that a supermajority of club owners in the organization have voted to implement a Promotion - Relegation system, the first of it's kind in any Division 1 soccer league in the United States. Jillian Sakovits, Michael Lahoud, Jalil Anibaba & Darian Jenkins are pleased to be joined by USL President Paul McDonough to discuss what this means for the sport in the USA. Plus, Major League Soccer expert Paul Tenorio joins the show to further break down the landmark news and discuss the potential response of the MLS.

Despite what was an otherwise magical night in Oakland, Roots were unable to earn a win on the field in their home opener at the Coliseum on Saturday night, falling 1-2 to visiting San Antonio FC. The match started shaky for both clubs, as the nerves produced by a sold out crowd of 26,575 fans were evident on both sides of the ball.

History was made in the Bay Area on Saturday. The Oakland Roots made history with their opening kick at - their first-ever home game at the Oakland Coliseum to the chants of a sell-out crowd. "It brings good memories to come back."

Major League Soccer

Charlotte FC announced Head Coach Dean Smith has signed a new contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer season. "I've thoroughly enjoyed being the head coach of Charlotte FC and I'm honored to sign a new contract with the Club," said Smith. "Everyone at the Club is aligned in our vision to be a leader in Major League Soccer. To our supporters, you have made our family feel welcome in this city and for that we're grateful to each one of you. We will work together with the aim of consistently challenging for major trophies every season." During Smith's first season in Charlotte, he led the Club to its record points total (51) and first-ever playoff win. The Crown also had the league's second-best defensive record as goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina earned league honors as the Goalkeeper of the Year.

Atlanta United FC Brad Guzan finished the night with 6 saves vs. Inter Miami and 4 saves against Messi!

National Women's Soccer League

Denver NWSL team reveals plan for 14,500-seat soccer stadium. Denver is enjoying the excitement from being awarded a new NWSL team earlier this year. While we still don't know the team's name, we do know where its home will be.

Northern Super League

"Create the path for the others because we're the first ones." More Than a League is back with the stories of Canada's rising soccer stars who are finally living their dream-playing professionally for their hometown clubs in the Northern Super League.

Major Arena Soccer League

The race for the 8th and final playoff spot is in full swing! Join Alex Bastyovanszky for this week's MASL in 5 as he breaks down the week that was in Week 16 and the road to the 2025 Ron Newman Cup playoffs!

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with United States soccer writing legend and the author of "Alive and Kicking: The incredible but true story of the Rochester Lancers", Michael Lewis

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced that D.C. Defenders Head Coach Reggie Barlow has stepped down to become the new head football coach at Tennessee State University. UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon and UFL Executive Vice President Daryl Johnston have named Defenders Quarterbacks Coach Shannon Harris as interim head coach for the 2025 UFL season. "The UFL would like to thank Reggie Barlow for his tremendous contributions to the UFL since becoming head coach of the D.C. Defenders back in 2023," said Brandon. "We wish Reggie the best of luck in his new duties as head coach at Tennessee State and know that the Defenders are in great hands with Shannon Harris at the helm. On a personal level, it has been a privilege to work with Reggie over the past three years. He is obviously a tremendous coach, but he's an even better person. Barlow served as head coach of the Defenders for two seasons, compiling a 13-7 record. During his first season with the team in 2023, he had a record of 9-1, leading D.C. to the XFL Championship Game and earning the 2023 XFL Coach of the Year Award.

Tennessee State introduces Reggie Barlow as new head football coach

United Football League President & CEO Russ Brandon and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston announced that Ken Whisenhunt, head coach of the Memphis Showboats, has informed them that he will be taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Brandon and Johnston have named Offensive Line Coach Jim Turner to serve as interim head coach for the 2025 UFL season. Statement from UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon and UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston "The impact that Ken has made on the culture of the Memphis Showboats in his brief time as head coach has been very impressive and we were excited to see the team perform in Week 1. We take pride in the UFL being a Family First league and we respect Ken's decision to take a leave of absence for personal reasons at this time. We are fortunate to have Jim Turner in place to fill in as interim head coach and we are excited for his opportunity to lead the Showboats into the Opening Week of Season 2. If and when Ken Whisenhunt is ready to return to the UFL Family, we will welcome him with open arms."

Canadian Football League

Marshall Ferguson breaks down all the action from the final day of the CFL Combine! From standout performances to key takeaways, get the inside scoop on the top prospects and how they made their mark. Who boosted their draft stock? Who left scouts talking? Find out in this daily recap!

BASEBALL

Northwest League

After four years of extensive efforts to secure a long-term home in Eugene, the Eugene Emeralds have reached a difficult conclusion: the future of professional baseball in the Emerald Valley is coming to a certain end. The organization has explored multiple options, including a proposed stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds and potential renovations to PK Park. While the Fairgrounds project came close to securing the necessary funding, the final financial components did not materialize. Similarly, a smaller-scale expansion of PK Park to meet Major League Baseball (MLB) facility requirements was considered but ultimately did not receive the funding needed to move forward. "We recognize that the loss of professional baseball in Eugene is deeply disappointing for many. Despite our exhaustive efforts to bring this project to life, we were ultimately unable to secure the unified community support needed for a stadium solution." said Allan Benavides, General Manager. "The Emeralds have been a staple of this community for 70 years, and we are committed to making our final seasons in Eugene truly special."

After 70 years, the Eugene Emeralds are leaving the city.

Eastern League

The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are proud to introduce a new alternate identity for the 2025 season. For select home games, the Chesapeake Baysox will take the field as the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers as a tribute to the Chesapeake Bay's rich heritage and thriving ecosystem. Inspired by the American oystercatcher, the prominent patterned shorebird can be found along the Chesapeake Bay year-round. With its bold black-and-white plumage, orange beak, and knack for hunting shellfish, the oystercatcher is a symbol of strength and ingenuity-qualities that define both the Chesapeake region and its passionate baseball fans.

"We're excited to introduce the Oyster Catchers as a fun and meaningful way to connect with our fans and highlight the Chesapeake Bay watershed health and heritage," said Brian Shallcross, Chesapeake Baysox General Manager. "The American oystercatcher is a resilient and distinctive bird-just like our team and our community."

American Association

REV Entertainment today announced its purchase of the Kane County Cougars, marking an exciting new chapter in the franchise's storied history. The American Association of Professional Baseball approved the new ownership team last week following approval by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. "We are honored to become the new stewards of the Kane County Cougars and look forward to continuing the team's legacy in this incredible community," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "Our vision is to build upon the Cougars' rich tradition of fun family entertainment by enhancing the experience for their loyal fans and partners while ensuring the long-term success of professional baseball in Kane County."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Long Island Nets Drew Timme Explodes For Career-High 50 Points vs. Motor City Cruise,

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA announced the complete national broadcast schedule for the 2025 season, with the Indiana Fever featured on national television in 41 of the team's 44 regular season games. With all but three games airing nationally, the total marks a franchise high for most national TV games in Fever history as well as the most for a single team in WNBA history. With a 44 game regular season for the first time in WNBA history, Fever games will be aired across the league's portfolio of broadcast partners including five games on ABC, five games on ESPN, eight games on ION, six games on Prime Video, three games on CBS, four games on CBS Sports Network, and 10 games on NBA TV.

Unrivaled

Chelsea Gray and the Rose take on Rhyne Howard and the Vinyl for the first-ever Unrivaled championship.

Chelsea Gray, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes and Nola Henry join ¬ÅGMA" live to dish on their team's win in the first-ever Unrivaled championship.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Milwaukee Admirals Owner and CEO Harris Turer and Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced that the two clubs have extended their affiliation agreement for four years, taking the long-standing partnership through the 2028-29 season. "We are thrilled to extend this very successful partnership between our two organizations for another four seasons," said Turer. "Beginning with David Poile and now continuing with Barry and [Nashville Assistant GM and Milwaukee GM] Scott Nichol, the Predators staff is committed to putting a winning team on the ice in Milwaukee while also developing players for the next level. Since I bought the team in 2005, the road to Nashville has truly gone through Milwaukee and we are proud of all the Admirals Alumni who have found success with the Predators."

Professional Women's Hockey League

Twenty-three players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will represent Canada at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20. Canada's full 25-player National Women's Team roster was announced today by Hockey Canada. Canada's roster features 23 PWHL players: two goaltenders, seven defenders and 14 forwards representing five PWHL teams. The Toronto Sceptres lead the way with eight players, followed by the Montréal Victoire with six, the Ottawa Charge with four, the New York Sirens with three, and the Minnesota Frost with two.

Abby Roque of the New York Sirens scores the first "Michigan" style goal in PWHL history against the Ottawa Charge

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League announced the awarding of an expansion franchise to the Penticton Vees for the 2025-26 WHL season along with the initiation of a franchise application process for the City of Chilliwack, to begin play in the 2026-27 WHL season. "This is an exciting day, as the Western Hockey League takes its next step as the world's finest development league for junior hockey players," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Communities within B.C. produce talented young players from thriving grassroots hockey programs and we're pleased to deliver WHL franchises to two important centres in the province - Penticton and Chilliwack. In each market the WHL operates in, we aim to serve as role models within the local hockey community, business community, and beyond. We look forward to the opportunity to continue these efforts in Penticton and Chilliwack."

WHL Power Rankings: Week 25

Ontario Hockey League

Michael Misa hit the 60-goal mark, tying for the fourth most goals by a draft-eligible player in OHL history. The projected top NHL Draft pick continues his record-setting season, solidifying his place among the league's all-time greats.

United States Hockey League

Aidan Park Stretches to Score. Green Bay Gamblers forward and 2025 NHL Draft Prospect drives the net an redirects a pass.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - March 10-16, 2025

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

12-year-old Lucas Polsinelli battling cancer signs one-year contract with Albany FireWolves

NLL Top Plays: Week 17

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, announced the schedule for the 2025 PLL Playoffs. Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and New York have been selected to host the league's quarterfinals, semifinals, and Championship. "The path to crowning a 2025 PLL Champion will take us through three premier venues across the country - TCO Stadium in Minneapolis, Subaru Park in Philadelphia, and the iconic Sports Illustrated Stadium just outside of New York City," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "These top-performing markets are suited to host our most important games of our season. In partnership with each venue operator, we look forward to delivering unforgettable playoff moments for our athletes and fans."

PLL VS. Japan - We Traveled 5,000 Miles for this Lacrosse Game. Come behind the scenes with us for PLL vs. Japan Crosse Cross All-Stars in Tokyo!

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

A double-record night has earned Indy Ignite opposite hitter Azhani Tealer the nod as Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Tealer set PVF single-match records for kills (31) and points (35) in the Ignite's five-set battle with Omaha on Thursday. The opposite hitter also registered nine digs, three blocks and an ace in the contest. On Saturday, she helped lead Indy to victory over Grand Rapids by posting 11 kills, three blocks and three digs.

The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match lived up its billing, and then some. In front of a thrilled capacity crowd of 6,943 on Saturday February 22 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana. The Team Shondell All-Stars, coached by Purdue University volleyball coach Dave Shondell, defeated Team Collier coached by Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier by a total point score of 58-47.

League One Volleyball

Player of the week Madison - Annie Drews Schumacher

Major League Rugby

San Diego Legion proudly announces that rugby icon Ma'a Nonu has joined the organization as a part-owner, further solidifying the club's commitment to excellence and the continued growth of Major League Rugby (MLR). Nonu, a proud New Zealand born Samoan who grew up in Wellington, is a two-time Rugby World Cup champion with the New Zealand All Blacks and is widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in rugby history. Over a stellar career spanning more than two decades, he has left a lasting impact on the sport at both the international and club levels, excelling with Super Rugby franchises and the All Blacks. Nonu also made his mark in Major League Rugby, playing for the San Diego Legion from 2020 to 2024. A proven leader on and off the field, he has captained multiple teams throughout his career, bringing invaluable experience and inspiration to every squad he has represented. "I'm honored to take this next step with the San Diego Legion," said Nonu. "This club and its fans have meant a great deal to me during my time as a player. I believe in the vision of growing rugby in the United States, and I'm excited to contribute to the future of the Legion both on and off the field."

Check out these sensational soccer skills used by Old Glory DC in the lead-up to a score against Chicago

