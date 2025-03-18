Rugby Legend Ma'A Nonu Joins San Diego Legion Ownership Group

March 18, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







San Diego Legion proudly announces that rugby icon Ma'a Nonu has joined the organization as a part-owner, further solidifying the club's commitment to excellence and the continued growth of Major League Rugby (MLR).

Nonu, a proud New Zealand born Samoan who grew up in Wellington, is a two-time Rugby World Cup champion with the New Zealand All Blacks and is widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in rugby history. Over a stellar career spanning more than two decades, he has left a lasting impact on the sport at both the international and club levels, excelling with Super Rugby franchises and the All Blacks. Nonu also made his mark in Major League Rugby, playing for the San Diego Legion from 2020 to 2024. A proven leader on and off the field, he has captained multiple teams throughout his career, bringing invaluable experience and inspiration to every squad he has represented.

"I'm honored to take this next step with the San Diego Legion," said Nonu. "This club and its fans have meant a great deal to me during my time as a player. I believe in the vision of growing rugby in the United States, and I'm excited to contribute to the future of the Legion both on and off the field."

Nonu's transition into ownership reflects his deep connection to the team and his confidence in the league's potential. His leadership, experience, and passion for the game will be instrumental as the Legion continues building a championship-caliber organization and expanding rugby's reach across North America. His involvement is also expected to have a far-reaching impact on MLR as a whole, elevating the league's profile, attracting more global talent, and inspiring further investment in the sport across the United States.

"The Legion and its fans could not be more excited to have Ma'a come into ownership and represent the Legion on a global scale. He was instrumental in driving a winning culture on the field and will continue to uphold that culture for us in the years to come off the field," said San Diego Legion Founding Member Ryan Patterson.

With Nonu's involvement, San Diego Legion strengthens its position as a powerhouse in MLR, both competitively and as a driving force behind the sport's expansion. His presence reinforces the club's mission to elevate rugby and inspire the next generation of players and fans while contributing to the continued rise of Major League Rugby on the global stage.

"Ma'a is not only a rugby icon - but a great person and leader in the global rugby community." said San Diego Legion Founding Member, Darren Gardner. "His commitment and dedication to the Legion organization on and off the field is unparalleled. We are really excited for him to join the ownership group."

Ma'a Nonu's addition to the ownership group consisting of Ryan Patterson, Darren Gardner, Ben Barker, and Sam Silva, reinforces San Diego Legion's commitment to excellence and its leadership in growing Major League Rugby across North America.

