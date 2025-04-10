OGIO Re-Signs with the San Diego Legion as Official Travel Gear Partner for 2025 Season

April 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







The San Diego Legion is excited to announce the continuation of its exclusive partnership with OGIO as the team's Official Travel Gear Partner for the 2025 season. As a leading innovator in sport and travel bags, OGIO will once again provide the Legion's athletes, coaches, and equipment managers with top-tier gear that's built for both performance and durability. OGIO's legendary lineup of products will continue to outfit Legion players, including the Team Pro Pack 20 Backpacks, Layover carry-on luggage, and Rig 9800 wheeled gear bags - all designed to withstand the grueling demands of travel and competition. Known for its blend of durability, thoughtful organization, and comfort, OGIO's travel gear is the perfect fit for the Legion's high-performance athletes.

Ryan Patterson, Owner of the San Diego Legion:

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with OGIO. Their commitment to innovation and quality perfectly aligns with our values as a team. As we look ahead to another exciting season, OGIO's gear will continue to support our athletes, ensuring they have the durability and comfort they need to perform at their best, both on and off the field. This renewed partnership strengthens our mission to elevate rugby in San Diego and beyond."

John Manenti, Head Coach of the San Diego Legion:

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with OGIO for another season. Their gear isn't just luggage - it's a performance tool. The durability and thoughtful design help our athletes stay organized and ready. OGIO truly understands the needs of elite athletes, and we're proud to have them with us as we aim for success this season."

Mark Buntz, General Manager of OGIO:

"Our mission at OGIO has always been to support the goers and doers - the individuals who are all in, all the time. The San Diego Legion exemplifies that mindset on and off the pitch. This partnership is more than just gear; it's about fueling the journey of high-performance athletes competing at the highest level. We're proud to be part of the Legion's Quest for the Shield."

About San Diego Legion

Founded in 2017, San Diego Legion is a premier professional rugby team competing in Major League Rugby (MLR). Committed to excellence on and off the field, the Legion has established itself as one of the league's top franchises, known for its world-class talent, competitive spirit, and dedication to growing the game of rugby in the United States. With a passionate fan base and a strong presence in the San Diego community, the Legion continues to drive the sport's expansion while striving for championship success.For more information, visit sdlegion.com or follow us on social media @sdlegion.

About OGIO

OGIO is an unrivaled travel bag company that produces durable and protective solutions, while focusing on becoming the #1 sports carry brand in the world. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation & design, OGIO fuses performance, sports, and lifestyle into every one of its products. The company manufactures and sells golf bags, golf travel covers, luggage, backpacks, and other sports-specific carry solutions.

OGIO is a wholly owned subsidiary of TopGolf Callaway Brands. For more information, please visit www.OGIO.com.

