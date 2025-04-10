How to Watch: April 12-13

April 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ New England Free Jacks vs San Diego Legion | SATURDAY, April 12 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and KUSI

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

France: Sport en France in French on delay and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

NOLA Gold vs Old glory dc | Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network and Monumental

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. Miami Sharks vs Houston SaberCats | Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FanDuel Florida and CW39

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

RFCLA vs Utah Warriors | Saturday, April 12 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FanDuel Sports Network West and KJZZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. Chicago Hounds vs Anthem RC | Sunday, April 13 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Fox Chicago Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.