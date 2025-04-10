Know Before You Go for RFCLA v Utah Warriors

April 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

All you need to know, before you go, to RFCLA v Utah Warriors match at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

RFCLA games at Wallis Annenberg Stadium are perfect for families! Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open at 6pm for KidsFest.

Full Story of family round here.

Team: RFCLA (3rd in Western Conference 23)

Opposition Utah Warriors (4th in Western Conference 21)

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025

Game Theme Family Round

Venue Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Click here for maps.

Gates Open from 6pm PST

RFCLA Shop Opens from 6pm PST

Happy Hour from 6pm PST

Face Painting from 6pm PST

RFCLA Timed Passing Challenge from 6pm PST

National Anthem 6.55pm PST

Kick Off 7:00pm PST

Parking UCLA Campus Parking Lots 4 and 7 ($12 for 3 hours)

Overflow Parking Please use lots 8 and 9 ($12 for 3 hours)

Post Match After the game, take advantage of our player signing session on the field.

Tickets Limited tickets are still available for Saturday. Purchase online at rugbyfcla.com or at the Stadium on Gameday.

FREE MERCH VOUCHER with a purchased ticket. Redeem your merch voucher at the merch tent in the Stadium with your ticket, only valid for April 12.

Blue Ticket - $10 merch voucher (minimum spend of $20)

Silver Ticket - $20 merch voucher (minimum spend of $30)

Gold Ticket - $30 merch voucher (minimum spend of $40)

VIP Ticket - $50 merch Voucher (minimum spend of $60)

Latest For the most up to date info, you can follow us for updates on Instagram, X, Facebook, at @rugbyfcla.

Can't go? Here's what you need to know!

Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

