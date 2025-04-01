RECOVER 180© Partners with San Diego Legion as Exclusive Hydration Brand

April 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







RECOVER 180™, a organic-certified leader in sports hydration, is excited to announce its partnership with the San Diego Legion as the exclusive hydration brand for the team. This collaboration aligns with both brands' shared commitment to optimal performance, athlete well-being, and supporting the growth of rugby in America.

Unlike conventional sports drinks with excess sugars and artificial flavors, RECOVER 180 contains no added sugars, making it a healthier alternative for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who prioritize peak performance.

"We're thrilled to partner with the San Diego Legion," said Whitney Spielfogel, VP of Communications for RECOVER 180. "Our goal is to provide athletes with the best hydration possible, and the Legion embodies the dedication and drive that we value. We look forward to being part of their success this season!"

"Having RECOVER 180 as our exclusive hydration partner is a game-changer. Their products align perfectly with our focus on top-tier performance, and we're proud to support a brand that prioritizes the health and well-being of athletes here at the San Diego Legion," says Ryan Patterson, Owner of San Diego Legion.

"As an Olympic coach, I'm always seeking ways to improve athlete performance and recovery. The San Diego Legion's partnership with Recover 180 is invaluable, providing advanced hydration to optimize performance, speed recovery, and keep athletes at their peak throughout the season. It's a game-changer for those pushing their limits." says John Manenti, Head Coach of San Diego Legion.

RECOVER 180's organic, clean hydration products are designed to help athletes achieve peak performance, and their partnership with the SD Legion will ensure that players stay hydrated and energized throughout the season. With a focus on natural ingredients and performance enhancement, RECOVER 180 is the perfect fit for the Legion's commitment to excellence. RECOVER 180 can be found locally at Ralph's and Whole Foods and online at www.drinkrecover.com.

