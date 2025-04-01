NOLA Gold Falls Short in Battle Against Chicago Hounds, 20-18
April 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold News Release
In an intense match, NOLA Gold was closely defeated by the Chicago Hounds with a final score of 20-18. The game was a nail-biter, with both teams trading momentum throughout, but ultimately, the Hounds held on for a two-point victory.
The match began with NOLA Gold taking the early lead thanks to a penalty kick from Dorian Jones, giving them a 3-0 advantage. The Gold continued their strong start with a try from Julian Roberts, followed by another successful penalty kick from Jones, which extended the lead to 11-0. However, the Chicago Hounds responded, scoring a try to close the gap to 11-5 at halftime.
After the break, the Hounds came out strong, quickly scoring back-to-back tries and a penalty kick to take the lead 20-11. NOLA Gold, however, refused to give up, and a determined effort saw Aidan King cross the try line to bring the score to 20-18 with just minutes remaining. Despite their relentless fight, the Gold ran out of time, falling short by just two points.
Though disappointed with the result, NOLA Gold's late-game effort was a testament to their resilience and determination. The Gold now focuses on their upcoming away match against Anthem Rugby Carolina on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 6:00 PM CT.
