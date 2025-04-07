NOLA Gold Triumphs Over Anthem Rugby Carolina, 33-19

April 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In an exciting away match, NOLA Gold secured a 33-19 victory over Anthem Rugby Carolina. The match saw early dominance from the Gold, who set the tone with impressive skill and resilience throughout the game.

JP Du Plessis kicked things off with an early try between the posts, giving NOLA Gold a 7-0 lead. Anthem quickly responded with a try of their own, narrowing the gap to 7-5.

However, NOLA Gold's relentless attack continued, and Isaac Te Tamaki powered across the try line to extend the lead to 14-5.

The Gold's momentum surged in the first half, with three tries in just seven minutes. Chase Jones added a try, and Dorian Jones slotted the conversion.

Luke Campbell crossed for another try shortly thereafter, pushing the lead to 26-5. Anthem got one more try before halftime, leaving the score at 26-12 as both teams entered the break.

The second half saw a shift in momentum as Anthem Rugby Carolina fought back. Scoring early in the second half, they cut the lead to 24-19, putting pressure on NOLA Gold. After a tense period of back-and-forth play, NOLA Gold sealed the win with a late try from Ale Lopeti, converted by Luke Carty, to secure the final score of 33-19.

This victory marks NOLA Gold's second win of the season, and in an away match, no less, with a 5-point win, including a bonus point.

NOLA Gold will return home for their next match against Old Glory DC on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM CT.

Tickets for the game, including season tickets and individual match-day tickets, are available now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 504-507-8429 (504-50-RUGBY) or visiting nolagoldrugby.com. Matchday tickets start at just $25.

Don't miss out on the action-get your tickets now and cheer on NOLA GOLD at their next home match on April 12!

