Run with the Pack April 18 at Starfire Stadium

April 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're fired up to invite young athletes to Run With The Pack, our youth rugby clinic happening Friday, April 18, right before we take on the Chicago Hounds at Starfire Stadium!

This clinic is all about getting kids ages 5-12 moving, learning, and having fun with rugby. Whether your kid's new to the game or already a fan, they'll get a chance to train with us, sharpen their skills, and be part of the Seawolves family.

Here's what we've got planned:

Passing + catching - how to move the ball and work as a team

Safe tackling - learn proper form and build confidence

Footwork + agility drills - speed, movement, and fun challenges

Mini games + scrimmages - put it all into action

Every participant gets:

A free ticket to our game that night

A Run With The Pack t-shirt

A chance to meet and train with Seawolves players (yes, that's us!)

We love sharing this sport with the next generation, and we can't wait to hit the field with your kids. It's going to be a high-energy, hands-on clinic, and a night they won't forget.

