Seawolves Fought to the Final Whistle in DC

April 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We headed to the nation's capital knowing what was at stake. This season hasn't gone how we envisioned it so far, but we're not backing down. Every match is a chance to build, to battle, and to show who we are. Friday night against Old Glory DC, we came out swinging and struck first, but couldn't hold the lead as DC pulled away late. Final score: 12-29.

We opened the match with intensity. Our physicality showed up early, and in the 13th minute, we got on the board. After a spell of possession deep in DC's half, Toni Pulu dotted down with authority, giving us the early momentum and a well-earned 5-0 lead. It was a strong statement that we were there to fight.

DC answered with a sharp try and conversion a few minutes later, and the rest of the first half became a gritty, back-and-forth contest. We brought pressure, forced mistakes, and saw Old Glory go down a man after a yellow card. We had our chances, but didn't fully capitalize. At halftime, it was a tight 7-5 game. Everything still to play for.

Coming out of the break, we knew we had to tighten up the margins. But repeated maul penalties gave DC territory and possession, and they made it count. Two quick tries-one off a ruck and another from a well-placed kick that led to a TMO-reviewed score, put them firmly in control. Still, we never stopped chasing.

Late in the second half, we kept pushing and finally broke through. Riekert Hattingh powered through contact and crossed the try line, cutting into the deficit. Eddie Fouché slotted the conversion to bring it to 26-12. It was the kind of play that defines us-tough, relentless, and proud. DC added a penalty goal to close out the match, but we battled to the very last whistle.

This one stings. But the fight was there. The brotherhood was there. And we're not going anywhere. We're 2-5 now, and while the hill's a little steeper, we're still in this. We're growing. We're building. And we've got our eyes locked on the next challenge.

To all of you who came out to Moss Bay Hall to watch the match-thank you. Your energy, your belief, and your support mean everything to us. Whether we're on the road or at home, you ride with us, and that matters more than we can say.

Let's pack Starfire. Our next home match is Friday, April 18 at 7:30 PM PT vs. the Chicago Hounds. It's Kid's Night, and we're ready to turn it up in front of our fans. Bring the noise. Bring the pack.

