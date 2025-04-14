NOLA Gold Dominates at Home with 51-29 Win Over Old Glory D.C.

April 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold with the ball against Old Glory DC

In a thrilling home performance on Saturday night, the NOLA Gold surged past Old Glory D.C. with a commanding 51-29 victory. From the opening whistle, the Gold displayed clinical execution and relentless energy, securing a vital win in front of their home fans.

A lively crowd of over 3,500 fans packed the stands, adding to the electric atmosphere at the Shrine. Jonah Mau'u set the tone early, slicing through Old Glory's defense for the first try of the match. Dorian Jones nailed the conversion to give NOLA a 7-0 lead. Moments later, Julian Roberts powered across the line, extending the lead to 14-0 with another successful conversion.

Old Glory responded with back-to-back tries to close the gap to 14-12, but Dorian Jones settled the nerves with a well-taken penalty kick. Roberts wasn't finished yet, finding space again to touch down and bring the halftime score to 24-12 in favor of the Gold - marking three tries in a fiery opening 40 minutes.

NOLA came out of the break firing. Xavier Mignot wasted no time asserting dominance, bolting downfield for a try and extending the lead to 31-12. Old Glory answered with a pair of quick tries to threaten the momentum, but Luke Carty stepped up with a critical penalty kick to push the score to 34-24.

Mignot wasn't done yet - storming into the try zone for his second of the night before Isaac Te Tamaki added another, making it 44-24.

Old Glory managed one final push to bring the score to 44-29, but Mignot had the final word.

The French winger completed his hat trick in style, with Carty slotting the conversion to bring the crowd to its feet and seal the 51-29 final.

With standout performances across the park, NOLA Gold showcased their attacking prowess and tactical discipline, walking away with a bonus-point win and a serious statement to the rest of the league.

Today's match was a great success on many fronts. The stadium grounds buzzed with a festive tailgate featuring a live DJ, bounce house, lawn games, and even live reptiles courtesy of Wetland Watchers. Earlier in the day, the second annual My French Rugby Tournament brought an international flair to the festivities, thanks to a collaboration between NOLA Gold, the Alliance Française of New Orleans, the French Foundation for Culture & Language, and the French Consulate of New Orleans. Over 150 French immersion students from local schools took the field to play, bringing youthful energy and cultural celebration to a day packed with rugby and community.

NOLA Gold will hit the road next weekend, and they are looking to carry this momentum into their matchup against the Houston Sabercats at 7:00 p.m. on April 19.

