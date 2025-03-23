NOLA Gold Falls Short in 31-24 Defeat to LA RFC

March 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold celebrates a score

In a hard-fought and competitive match, NOLA Gold was narrowly defeated by LA Rugby Club 31-24. The two sides exchanged leads throughout the contest, but ultimately, LA RFC held on for the victory.

The match began with LA RFC taking an early advantage, scoring the game's first points. However, NOLA Gold quickly responded with a try from Xavier Mignot, followed by a successful conversion from Reece Botha to tie the score at 7-7.

The Gold then gained a slight lead with a try from Ale Lopeti, putting them ahead 12-7. But LA RFC was quick to answer, scoring a try to level the score again.

Before halftime, LA RFC found the try line twice more, sending the teams into the locker rooms with a 24-12 advantage for LA.

After the break, NOLA Gold worked hard to close the gap. Ale Lopeti crossed the try line again, bringing the score to 24-17. But again, LA RFC responded, extending their lead to 31-17.

In a last-ditch effort, JP Du Plessis scored a try for the Gold, and Luke Carty's successful conversion brought the score to 31-24. However, with time running out, NOLA Gold could not cross the try line again, and the game ended with LA RFC securing the victory.

Despite the loss, NOLA Gold earned a crucial point for keeping the margin within seven points, thanks to their relentless effort. The Gold will take pride in their fight throughout the match as they focus on their next challenge.

The Gold will host their next match at home once against the Chicago Hounds on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Shrine on Airline.

Tickets for the game, including season tickets and individual match-day tickets, are available now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 504-507-8429 (504-50-RUGBY) or visiting nolagoldrugby.com. Matchday tickets start at just $25.

