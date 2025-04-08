San Diego Legion Celebrates Player Selections to USA Men's Eagles 2025 Extended Player Squad

April 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







San Diego, CA (April 8, 2025) - San Diego Legion is proud to announce that eleven players, including two from the Legion Academy, have been named to the USA Men's Eagles 2025 Extended Player Squad (EPS). The announcement comes at a crucial time as the Eagles prepare for Rugby World Cup qualification, with the Pacific Nations Cup serving as a key competition in the build-up to 2027.

Â Nate Sylvia - Prop

Â Payton Telea-Ilalio - Prop

Â Shilo Klein - Hooker

Â Brandon Harvey* - Lock

Â Paddy Ryan - Flanker

Â Christian Poidevin* - Flanker

Â Tavite Lopeti - Center

Â Ryan James - Wing

Â Steffan Crimp - Fullback

*First selection to the Extended Player Squad

Joining them are Corbin Smith and Dominic Besag, two standout performers from the San Diego Legion Academy, reflecting the strength of the club's development pathway and its commitment to the future of American rugby.

"It's a proud day for our organization," said John Manenti, Head Coach of San Diego Legion. "To see so many of our players - and our Academy players - recognized at the national level is a testament to their hard work, the quality of our environment, and the direction U.S. rugby is heading."

The EPS will form the foundation of the USA Men's Eagles program as the team begins its journey toward qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Players will take part in training camps throughout 2025 leading into the Pacific Nations Cup and other key World Ranking games throughout 2025.

San Diego Legion remains committed to providing elite development opportunities and contributing to the growth of rugby at both the national and international levels.

