First XV: WK 8: 2025

April 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Declan Leaney - RFCLA

21 Tackles Made

28 Meters Made

Seven Ruck Arrivals

Hooker, Dylan Fawsitt - Chicago Hounds

18 Tackles Made

18 Ruck Arrivals

12 Meters Made

Tighthead Prop, Charlie Abel - Chicago Hounds

13 Tackles Made

13 Ruck Arrivals

Seven Ball Carries Made

Left Lock, James Scott - Chicago Hounds

16 Tackles Made

27 Ruck Arrivals

SixLineout Takes

Right Lock, Chase Jones - NOLA Gold

One Try Scored

12 Tackles Made

Five Lineout Takes

Blindside Flanker, JEd MELVIN - New England Free Jacks

Two Tries Scored

27 Meters Made

19 Ruck Arrivals

Openside Flanker, Collin Grosse - Old Glory DC

One Try Scored

17 Tackles Made

17 Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Lucas Rumball - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

23 Tackles Made

22 Ruck Arrivals

Scrum-half, Luke Campbell - NOLA Gold

One Try Scored

39 Meters Made

46 Kicking Meters

Fly-half, Faletoi Peni - New England Free Jacks

13 Points Scored

44 Meters Made

188 Kicking Meters

Left Wing, Paula Balekana - New England Free Jacks

Three Tries Scored

108 Meters Made

Four Tackles Made

Inside Center, Billy Meakes - RFCLA

One Try Scored

43 Meters Made

Nine Tackles Made

Outside Center, Tautalatasi Tasi - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

34 Meters Made

16 Ruck Arrivals

Right Wing, JOhn Rizzo - Old Glory DC

One Try Scored

44 Meters Made

Five Tackles Made

Fullback, Jason Robertson - Old Glory DC

4 Points Scored

53 Meters Made

112 Kicking Meters

