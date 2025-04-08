Hounds Defeat Legion in Top of Tables' Clash

April 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Chicago Hounds moved to 6-1 on Saturday night with a statement win over the San Diego Legion, 27-20. Chris Hilsenbeck was perfect from the kicking tee, adding 10 points via two penalty kicks and two conversion kicks. Mason Flesch, Hamish Bain, and Lucas Rumball all scored tries in the win, while Flesch and reserve scrumhalf Jason Higgins earned their 50th Major League Rugby caps during the win.

Hilsenbeck opened up the scoring in the first few minutes of the game. The Legion committed a penalty in a ruck and the Dawgs opted for points. We've seen it a few times this season already, but the Hounds will make their opposition pay for poor discipline in the opening moments of each game, often times opting for a shot at goal to get the party started. It worked, and the Hounds had a 3-0 lead early on.

San Diego took their first lead of the game in the 8th minute via a try from right wing, Rhian Stowers. The conversion from Legion flyhalf Lincoln McClutchie was good, giving them a 7-3 advantage.

After winning another few penalties and driving the ball downfield, the Hounds began to work through the phases. Chicago hammered the Legion line through the forwards and in the end, Mason Flesch bulldozed his way over for a score, his third of the season. The conversion by Hilsenbeck was good and Chicago retook control of the lead.

San Diego tied it up a few minutes later with a penalty goal from McClutchie at the stroke of the half hour mark. But after yet another Legion infringement, Hilsenbeck retook the three point lead with his second successful penalty goal just moments later, giving the Hounds a 13-10 advantage.

San Diego scored their second try of the half through openside flanker Christian Poidevein in the 35th minute. McClutchie hit the conversion, giving the home side a 17-13 advantage with the halftime whistle looming. But the Hounds didn't go into the locker room without putting up a fight. The Dawgs made their way downfield and let the forwards get to work. Flesch made a half break before popping the ball up to a trailing Hamish Bain. The big lock went under the sticks untouched, dotting down a seven-point score and his first MLR try. The Hounds went into the locker room with a 20-17 lead over the Legion.

The second half felt like a title fight. For the first 15 minutes, the two teams felt each other out, with back and forth play but no one able to tick points over on the scoreboard. The Hounds were called for a penalty in the 56th minute and San Diego converted the penalty attempt to tie the game at 20.

But once more, the Hounds fought back. The recipe was simple: win a penalty, kick for the corner, get the Ugly Bus (maul) going. If the Ugly Bus didn't get over the line- batter them relentlessly with the forwards. And the Dawgs did just that- resulting in El Capitano, Lucas Rumball, touching down his first try of the season, and his first try as a Chicago Hound. Hilsenbeck's conversion attempt was good, giving the Hounds a vital seven-point advantage with time dwindling down.

The last 15 or so minutes of the game were as stressful as could be. The Dawgs' seemingly had goal line stand after goal line stand. But the defense held strong, just like it has all season long. And they were able to put away the Legion for the win, 27-20. This was the San Diego Legion's first loss at home in over 300 days.

The Hounds moved to 6-1 with the result, maintaining their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference table with 27 points. Old Glory DC continues to stay hot as well, sitting in second place with 22 points. They now prepare for the Carolina Anthem, who travel to SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Anthem are currently 0-7 and sit in last place of the Eastern Conference with five table points.

SCORING:

Chicago Hounds: 27

Tries: Mason Flesch, Hamish Bain (7-Pointer), Lucas Rumball

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (2/2)

Penalties: Chris Hilsenbeck (2/2)

San Diego Legion: 20

