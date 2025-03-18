USA Rugby Set for Landmark 2025 Home Event Series in Massive Rugby World Cup Year for Men's and Women's Eagles

March 18, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Washington, D.C. - USA Rugby and World Rugby are pleased to partner with TEG Sport to host a series of world-class international rugby matches across four cities in 2025, as the USA Eagles embark on a landmark year on the global rugby stage.

This initiative is a key pillar of World Rugby's commitment to growing the sport in the U.S in partnership with USA Rugby and key stakeholders, driving fan engagement, commercial investment, and high-performance opportunities for the Eagles ahead of hosting Rugby World Cups in 2031 (men) and 2033 (women).

With the Women's Eagles targeting success at the biggest-ever Rugby World Cup in England later this year and the Men's Eagles chasing Australia 2027 qualification, an exciting schedule of 12 international matches on American soil will provide unprecedented access for fans, boosting engagement and driving rugby's national impact.

The first six fixtures span five match weekends, with Pacific Nations Cup hosting details to follow on April 16:

April 26 - USA Women vs. Japan, Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Los Angeles (a double header with the Major League Rugby match featuring RFCLA vs. San Diego Legion)

May 2 - USA Women vs. Canada, CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

July 5 - USA Men vs. Netherlands, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 12 - USA Men vs. Spain, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 19 - Double Header: USA Men vs. England & USA Women vs. Fiji, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale March 28th at usa.rugby/tickets with pre-sales beginning on March 27th.

REGISTER FOR PRE-SALE at usa.rugby/matchseries

The expanded test schedule builds on the announcement of New Zealand vs. Ireland at Soldier Field, Chicago (Nov. 1), alongside LA's HSBC SVNS World Championship Final (May 3-4)- making this truly a landmark year for rugby in the U.S.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson: "The U.S. is a rapidly growing rugby market with strong commercial and hosting interest ahead of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups. This test series reflects our ambition to build a sustainable competition calendar that enhances performance, attracts new audiences, and fuels rugby's growth."

Tickets are also on sale now for the HSBC Rugby SVNS Series in Los Angeles, May 3rd and 4th at this link. 

USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren: "This marks a special year for USA Rugby with the initial announcement of our home events series. We're thrilled to bring the Men's and Women's Eagles to fans coast-to-coast, in the largest slate of home matches since 2019. With Rugby World Cup stakes on the line for both teams, rugby fans can expect the very best rugby in stadiums this year."

TEG Sport CEO Geoff Jones: "We are delighted to be a part of this exceptional list of rugby matches on U.S. soil. The American fans have shown they are hungry for more top-quality international rugby, and this slate of games represents exactly that. We look forward to continuing to support bringing the best teams in the world to the United States, as we head towards the monumental occasions of having both Rugby World Cups in America in a few years."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.