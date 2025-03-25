Brahmas Receive City, County Proclamations

March 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Brahmas received a City of San Antonio/Bexar County Department of Military and Veterans Services Proclamation on Tuesday morning at the Bexar County Courthouse. The proclamation recognizes that on April 27 the Brahmas will celebrate Month of the Military Child at the home opener against the Houston Roughnecks.

"The City of San Antonio is bound by communities through their passions and the Brahmas hope to be one of this city's passions," Evan Ashton, San Antonio Brahmas VP of Business and Event Operations. "We're proud to represent Military City USA. The yellow in our team colors can also be seen as the support for our troops that so many show daily when they wear yellow. We'll continue to support and honor active military members, veterans and their families on and off the field."

The proclamation emphasizes that each April, the "Month of the Military Child" provides the opportunity to recognize and thank the children of service members and veterans. The proclamation also recognizes that the San Antonio Brahmas have provided fundraising opportunities for nonprofit organizations benefiting children, including those of military members as well providing free and discounted tickets to veterans, active-duty military and their families.

Ashton, general manager Marc Lilibridge and ticket sales & experience manager James Carr were on hand to receive the proclamation from county officials.

San Antonio kicks off the 2025 UFL season Saturday, March 29 at the Arlington Renegades at 3 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium. Two of the Brahmas home games in 2025 will celebrate Military City USA - the home opener on April 27 against Houston for "Month of the Military of the Child" and the third home game on May 9 against the Memphis Showboats for "Hats Off to Heroes."

