Chesapeake Baysox Unveil New Alternate Identity: the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers

March 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are proud to introduce a new alternate identity for the 2025 season. For select home games, the Chesapeake Baysox will take the field as the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers as a tribute to the Chesapeake Bay's rich heritage and thriving ecosystem.

Inspired by the American oystercatcher, the prominent patterned shorebird can be found along the Chesapeake Bay year-round. With its bold black-and-white plumage, orange beak, and knack for hunting shellfish, the oystercatcher is a symbol of strength and ingenuity-qualities that define both the Chesapeake region and its passionate baseball fans.

"We're excited to introduce the Oyster Catchers as a fun and meaningful way to connect with our fans and highlight the Chesapeake Bay watershed health and heritage," said Brian Shallcross, Chesapeake Baysox General Manager. "The American oystercatcher is a resilient and distinctive bird-just like our team and our community."

The Oyster Catchers name also pays homage to the Chesapeake Bay's rich maritime traditions and oyster restoration efforts, celebrating the region's deep connection to its waters. The Baysox will celebrate the Chesapeake Bay region each time the Oyster Catchers take the field at Prince George's Stadium.

Dates for the select Oyster Catcher home games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Oyster Catchers Branding: A Bold and Distinctive Look

The Oyster Catchers' branding features a dynamic primary logo showcasing the oystercatcher-with its piercing orange eyes, long blade-like beak, and distinctive black-and-white features-grasping a branch shaped like a baseball bat. The secondary logo highlights a baseball nestled inside a Chesapeake oyster, playfully "caught" by an orange baseball mitt. The team's wordmark shimmers like the Bay itself, capturing the beauty and spirit of the region.

Get Your Oyster Catchers Gear!

Fans will get their first look at Oyster Catcher merchandise starting on Saturday, March 22 at the Baysox FREE Family Fun Fest at Prince George's Stadium. Fans interested in attending can visit Baysox.com to claim their FREE tickets to the event.

Baysox 2025 Season and Home Opener

The Baysox open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 on the road against the Altoona Curve. Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 21, 2025

Chesapeake Baysox Unveil New Alternate Identity: the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers - Chesapeake Baysox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.