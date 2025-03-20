Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith Signs New Contract

March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced Head Coach Dean Smith has signed a new contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer season.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being the head coach of Charlotte FC and I'm honored to sign a new contract with the Club," said Smith. "Everyone at the Club is aligned in our vision to be a leader in Major League Soccer. To our supporters, you have made our family feel welcome in this city and for that we're grateful to each one of you. We will work together with the aim of consistently challenging for major trophies every season."

During Smith's first season in Charlotte, he led the Club to its record points total (51) and first-ever playoff win. The Crown also had the league's second-best defensive record as goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina earned league honors as the Goalkeeper of the Year.

"Dean has been an exceptional leader for Charlotte FC and we are excited for him to sign a new contract," said Owner David Tepper. "The Club's success over the past year is a reflection of his dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. We look forward to what the future holds with Dean leading the way."

In year two under Smith, Charlotte FC is off to its best start in Club history and is unbeaten at home so far. CLTFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at charlottefootballclub.com/tickets.

Prior to joining Charlotte, Smith managed for more than a decade in the English football system, most notably with Aston Villa in the English Premier League. He also had managerial stints at Walsall FC, Brentford FC, Norwich City FC, and Leicester City FC.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.