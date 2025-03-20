Michael Adedokun Loaned to Lexington SC

March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that it has loaned midfielder Michael Adedokun to USL Championship club Lexington SC until the end of the 2025 season.

"We identified this opportunity for Michael so that he can get playing time to help his development," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "We wish him success this season in this league. He will be back with additional experience."

Adedokun was selected by CF Montréal 13th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on December 20. He signed a one-year contract for the 2025 season, including three option years for 2026, 2027 and 2028, on January 4.

The native of Eruwa, Nigeria won the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the Player of the Year in NCAA Division 1 soccer. Adedokun led the Ohio State Buckeyes with 11 goals and 11 assists in this past season and helped his team win the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. He was also featured on the All-Big Ten first team.

