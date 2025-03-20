Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-1 Victory over El Salvador National Team

March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated the El Salvador National Team 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind goals from midfielder Diego Gonzalez and defender Franco Escobar. The occasion marked Houston's first official match versus a national team.

Notably, the match featured six Dynamo debuts in defender Felipe Andrade, forward Exon Arzú, forward Andy Batioja, Gonzalez, defender Michael Halliday and midfielder Júnior Urso. Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer also made his first Dynamo start.

El Salvador took an early lead in the fifth minute when Jairo Ferrufino found the back of the net with a right-footed curler from outside the box.

Gonzalez leveled the score a minute later with a volley that found the top right corner. The play saw the midfielder control the ball off his chest and put his boot through it to fire the ball into the back of the net.

The Dynamo took the lead in the 74th minute when midfielder Nico Lodeiro delivered a set piece from near the right corner flag that bounced off an El Salvador defender before landing in front of Escobar for the header.

The Dynamo return to MLS play on Saturday, March 22, traveling to the Pacific Northwest face Seattle Sounders FC.

