LA Galaxy Travel to Face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 22
March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Following a 1-1 draw on the road against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on March 16, the LA Galaxy next travel to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 22 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC
Saturday's match marks the 18th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 2-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In three meetings across all competitions during the 2024 campaign between the Galaxy and Minnesota United, LA held an unbeaten record of 3-0-0 (10 GF, 5 GA). In the last meeting between LA and Minnesota, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec both recorded a brace in the 6-2 win over the Loons in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Dignity Health Sports Park on Nov. 24, 2024. In eight all-time MLS Regular Season matches played at Allianz Field, LA holds a 3-2-3 record.
LA Galaxy Form
In two matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-1 (5 GF, 2 GA). Christian Ramirez has scored in two consecutive matches across all competitions as a second-half substitute dating back to March 12. LA will play seven matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) during the month of March, with the Galaxy currently holding a record of 1-3-1 (6 GF, 8 GA) this month.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United FC
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 1:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass
