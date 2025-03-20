Nashville SC to Face CF Montréal at GEODIS Park

March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Boys in Gold return to GEODIS Park this Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT on a two-match winning streak to host CF Montréal for Hany Mukhtar Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

The Boys in Gold, who enter play Saturday winners of two straight and conceding the third-fewest goals (three) in Major League Soccer this season, are 5W-1L-3D all-time vs. CF Montréal, including 3W-0L-2D at home (GEODIS Park and Nissan Stadium).

Midfielder Sam Surridge, who scored his first goal of the season in Nashville SC's 3-1 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union last Sunday, recorded his first career MLS hat trick during Nashville SC's 4-1 victory over CF Montréal last season at GEODIS Park, becoming the second player in club history to score three goals in a single match (Hany Mukhtar, four times).

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who also scored his first goal of the season in the club's 3-1 victory over the Union, has six goal contributions (two goals, four assists) in eight career matches vs. the Quebec side.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis has four clean sheets and a 0.67 goals against average (GAA) in nine career matches vs. CF Montréal as a Boy in Gold. His four series shutouts tie his career high against an Eastern Conference opponent (New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls) and the keeper is currently tied for second in MLS with two clean sheets in 2025 while posting the fifth lowest GAA (0.75) in the league.

The Boys in Gold will be without three players Saturday night while the midfield duo of Matthew Corcoran (U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team Training Camp) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canadian Men's National Team, Concacaf Nations League Finals) and defender Andy Najar (Honduran Men's National Team, Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims) represent their respective countries on international duty. Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez is also on international duty with the Dominican Republic for friendly matches vs. Puerto Rico.

