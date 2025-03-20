Keys to the Match

March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC takes on Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Away Days

New York City FC have momentum and confidence from their opening two home games at Yankee Stadium.

Back-to-back wins against Orlando and New England helped the team show off their ability and character in abundance.

City will face challenges on the road this weekend. Several players are likely to miss the trip due to international duty, and that will force Pascal Jansen to reorder his side as they pursue a first road win of the campaign.

Form Guide

City have certainly found it tricky when traveling to the Buckeye State.

Their last win against the Crew on the road in MLS came in 2017.

A chaotic contest, City took an early lead that day before falling 2-1 behind. Goals from Yangel Herrera and a late strike from Jack Harrison-who also scored the opener-secured City a valuable road win.

More recently, a fantastic Justin Haak strike almost saw City claim three points before a late equalizer at the death forced them to settle for a point. Regardless, City will be keen to improve upon last season's record against the Crew, having lost both home and away to Nancy's side.

Step Up

As discussed, the international break is likely to impact New York City FC.

That means Pascal Jansen will turn to different members of his squad, potentially for the first time. It is important that those players use the opportunity to impress and show how they can help the team, while also potentially earning a starting spot in the weeks that follow.

As Johnny Shore has proven, players with the right attitude and application can quickly rise up the depth chart, making it crucial for those chosen to seize the moment. Saturday will afford players that chance and it is one they cannot pass up.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.