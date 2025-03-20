Sounders FC to Honor Trio of Club Legends on Saturday vs. Houston, Including the Return of Nico Lodeiro

March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC is encouraging fans to be in their seats early for Saturday's match against Houston Dynamo FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM), with club legend Nico Lodeiro being honored in an on-field ceremony prior to the national anthem ahead of kickoff. Currently in his first season with Houston, Lodeiro is making his first visit to Seattle after playing for the Rave Green from 2016-2023, captaining the club to two MLS Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup title. Lodeiro ranks first in club history with 95 career assists and fourth with 58 goals across all competitions, earning 2016 MLS Newcomer of the Year, 2019 MLS All-Star and 2020 MLS Best XI honors. Media interested in capturing the pregame ceremony featuring Lodeiro should stage at midfield between the two team benches by 7:25 p.m. PT.

At the beginning of halftime during Saturday's match, Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris is being recognized on the field after breaking the club's all-time scoring record on March 8 vs. LAFC. With Seattle up 2-1 in the 77th minute, Morris scored his 87th career goal for the Rave Green across all competitions, passing Raúl Ruidíaz for the most strikes in team history. The Mercer Island native and Sounders FC Academy product leads the club with three goals this season, but is not playing in Saturday's match vs. Houston after suffering a hamstring injury against Cruz Azul on March 11. Media interested in capturing the halftime ceremony featuring Morris should stage at midfield between the two team benches immediately following the end of the first half of play.

At the end of pregame warmups on Saturday, Sounders FC is acknowledging Cristian Roldan for making his 353rd career appearance for the club across all competitions on March 15 at St. Louis, passing Zach Scott for the most appearances by a Sounders field player in all eras dating back to 1974. Roldan, who ranks second in Sounders FC history with 59 career assists and seventh with 42 goals across all competitions, was originally drafted by club in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft after a collegiate career at the University of Washington. Stefan Frei (393) is the only player at any position to appear in more games as a Sounder than Roldan. Media interested in capturing the on-field recognition for Roldan should be staged in the southeast corner of the field by 7:10 p.m. PT.

Following Saturday's fixture, the Rave Green embark on a three-match road stretch against the San Jose Earthquakes (March 29), San Diego FC (April 5) and FC Dallas (April 12), before returning home for a matchup with Nashville SC on Saturday, April 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

