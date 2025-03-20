Sporting KC and Community Blood Center to Host Blood Drive

Sporting Kansas City and Community Blood Center will continue a longstanding partnership next week when the two organizations team up to host a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 at Children's Mercy Park.

The blood drive will take place inside the Budweiser Brew House, located at the intersection of Village West Parkway and France Family Drive, in the northeast corner of Children's Mercy Park (1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, KS 66111) and all registered donors will receive a "One KC: Bleeding Sporting Blue" t-shirt while supplies last.

Community members can make an appointment for the blood drive online or by calling 1-877-468-6844. Appointments for the blood drive are strongly encouraged and walk-ins will only be accepted as capacity safely allows.

Sporting Kansas City and Community Blood Center have joined forces to host blood drives together dating back to 1998 and this blood drive comes amidst an emergency call for donors as the blood supply has dropped to dangerously low levels in the Kansas City area.

"We rely on a steady stream of donors to maintain a safe and stable blood supply for Kansas City hospitals," said Chelsey Smith, Director of Public Relations at Community Blood Center. "Right now, we're seeing fewer donations than we need to keep pace with patient demand. We're asking anyone who is eligible -- especially Type O donors -- to take an hour to give and help rebuild the supply for our community."

Community Blood Center is urging community members to donate as the local blood supply has dropped to a critical 3-4-day level, which is well below the ideal 7-10-day inventory needed to ensure hospitals are fully prepared for both routine and unexpected patient needs. Type O donors are especially needed. O-negative blood is vital for trauma cases when there isn't time to determine a patient's blood type, and O-positive -- being the most common blood type -- is heavily relied upon for surgeries, cancer treatments and routine medical care.

Blood donors can give every 56 days and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration recently lifted eligibility restrictions for individuals who lived in Europe during certain periods of time. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit savealifenow.org or call 1-800-688-0900.

