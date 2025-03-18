Emeralds' Future in Eugene Uncertain as Ballpark Solutions Remain out of Reach

March 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - After four years of extensive efforts to secure a long-term home in Eugene, the Eugene Emeralds have reached a difficult conclusion: the future of professional baseball in the Emerald Valley is coming to a certain end.

The organization has explored multiple options, including a proposed stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds and potential renovations to PK Park. While the Fairgrounds project came close to securing the necessary funding, the final financial components did not materialize. Similarly, a smaller-scale expansion of PK Park to meet Major League Baseball (MLB) facility requirements was considered but ultimately did not receive the funding needed to move forward.

Recognizing the need for a permanent home, the Emeralds are exploring potential cities to which to relocate. Finding a suitable site, negotiating lease and completing construction is a complex process that will take time.

For now, the Emeralds will continue to operate at PK Park, working closely with the University of Oregon to navigate the shared use of the facility. Our expectation is that the team will remain in Eugene beyond 2025 as we continue our search for a new home.

"We recognize that the loss of professional baseball in Eugene is deeply disappointing for many. Despite our exhaustive efforts to bring this project to life, we were ultimately unable to secure the unified community support needed for a stadium solution." said Allan Benavides, General Manager. "The Emeralds have been a staple of this community for 70 years, and we are committed to making our final seasons in Eugene truly special."

As the team celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, fans are invited to be part of this historic chapter by coming out to PK Park and enjoying Emeralds baseball just as generations have before.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 18, 2025

Emeralds' Future in Eugene Uncertain as Ballpark Solutions Remain out of Reach - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.