Emeralds Eliminated from 1st Half NWL Title Race

June 15, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds fell by a final score of 4-2 over the Hops. Eugene ends the series with a series split after winning the first 3 games of the series and dropping the final 3. Eugene is now 31-32 on the season.

With Vancouver winning earlier today and the Emeralds losing today's game they have officially been eliminated from the 1st half title.

The Hops jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning off of Eugene's starter Austin Strickland. The first 3 batters all reached via walk to load up the bases with no outs. Jean Walters brought home the first run of the frame with a fielder's choice over to Quinn McDaniel at 2nd base. The next batter, Anderson Rojas, hit a sacrifice bunt that scored Cristofer Torin to give the Hops their 2nd run of the inning without tallying a base hit. The Hops added another run in the 4th inning. Gavin Logan led off the inning with a walk. A few batters later Anderson Rojas hit into a fielder's choice to reach base. He stole 2nd and scored on a 2 strike 2 out single from Anderson Rojas to give Hillsboro a 3-0 lead after 4 innings.

Hillsboro added another run in the bottom of the 7th. The first two runners reached on a walk and were able to advance into scoring position on a wild pitch. Druw Jones hit into a fielder's choice to bring home the run and give the Hops a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 9th Bo Davidson and James Tibbs III started off the inning by drawing walks. Zane Zielinski hit into a fielder's choice to put runners at 1st and 3rd base with only 1 out. Charlie Szykowny drew a 4 pitch walk to load up the bases and bring up Luke Shliger. He battled at the dish and drew a 7 pitch walk to walk home the first run of the game for Eugene. Guillermo Williamson drew another walk to put the game tying run on at 2nd but Eugene couldn't complete the epic 9th inning comeback as they fell by a final score of 4-2.

Eugene will now head back home and get ready for a 6-game series against the Vancouver Canadians starting on Tuesday, June 17th with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. The first half will come to an end on Thursday, June 19th with the 2nd half starting the following night.

