Suisbel Powerful, McGraw Excellent in Sold-Out Victory

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox did not clown around with the Seafair Clowns in attendance at a sold-out Funko Field, homering five times while defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils 13-1 on Sunday Fun Day.

After Teddy McGraw twirled a scoreless top of the first, the AquaSox offense immediately went to work. Batting leadoff, Charlie Pagliarini blasted a home run to the Paine Field Home Run Porch in right field to ignite the scoring. Continuing the power spark the next inning was Tai Peete, who hammered his 10th long ball of the year 430 feet to make it 2-0.

Making his AquaSox debut while working his way back from an elbow flexor injury suffered August 22, 2024, McGraw dazzled in his start. He hurled three shutout innings, allowing zero hits while striking out four and walking none. In total, this was McGraw's sixth appearance this season, having pitched in five outings with the ACL Mariners before being assigned to Everett.

Freuddy Batista extended Everett's lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, hitting an RBI double to score Peete. Batista's double was his 10th of the year, joining four other AquaSox who have 10 or more doubles. Batista himself scored later in the inning, crossing home plate on a wild pitch to score the Frogs' fourth run.

With runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, Juan Flores delivered with an RBI single to left field to give Tri-City their first and only run of the game.

Luis Suisbel lengthened the Frogs' lead to five runs in the bottom half of the frame, belting a two-run homer to right field. Everett added to their run total as Josh Caron blooped an RBI single with runners on the corners. Colt Emerson concluded the inning's scoring efforts, hitting an RBI single of his own to set the AquaSox ahead 8-1.

Suisbel continued his power surge in the bottom of the sixth, blasting a 432-foot, two-run home run to right field for his second long ball of the game. Suisbel is now hitting .283 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. Batista also continued his strong day of hitting, knocking his second RBI double of the game to extend Everett's lead to 11-1.

Batista struck yet again in the bottom of the seventh, powering a two-run home run to center field to give the Frogs a 12-run advantage. He concluded the afternoon with three hits in five at-bats, collecting two doubles, one home run, and four RBIs while raising his batting average to .325 this season.

Throwing the final six innings of the game were right-handers Nick Payero, Jordan Jackson, and Shaddon Peavyhouse. Payero spun four innings of one-run baseball, allowing only three hits while collecting four strikeouts. He also walked only one. Jackson and Peavyhouse each threw one shutout inning.

With their 13-1 victory, the AquaSox won six of seven games this week. The Frogs currently sit one game back in second place in the Northwest League standings, vying for a Northwest League Championship berth with six games remaining in the season's first half.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 1 1 0 2 4 3 2 0 -- 13 14 0

WIN: Nick Payero (2-4) LOSS: Jorge Marcheco (4-4)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Marcheco (3.2), Britt (0.2), Gieg (1.0), Garcia (1.2), Gaston (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: McGraw (3.0), Payero (4.0), Jackson (1.0), Peavyhouse (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Pagliarini (9), Peete (10), Suisbel (8, 9), Batista (5)

ATTENDANCE: 3,984

TIME: 2 Hours, 54 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel to Spokane for six games against the Indians beginning Tuesday, June 17, at 6:35 p.m. They will battle for a spot in the 2025 Northwest League Championship as the season's first half ends at the conclusion of the Spokane series. The Frogs return home June 24 for six games against the Eugene Emeralds.

