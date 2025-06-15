Tri-City Walked off by Everett

EVERETT - CF Anthony Scull's leadoff homer got the Tri-City Dust Devils (27-35) off and running Saturday night, but the host Everett AquaSox (33-29) squeaked out a 3-2 walk-off win at Funko Field to clinch a series win and keep their First Half playoff hopes alive.

Scull pulled a pitch from Everett starter Evan Truitt deep down the right field line and out to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead one batter into the game, a lead that would hold until the AquaSox struck for two runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead. Austin Gordon started for the Dust Devils on his 22nd birthday and got through 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and leaving in line to get the loss. 2B Ben Gobbel would stop any notion of that, though, in the top of the 6th when he homered to left to lead off the inning and tie the game at 2-2. It would stay that way to the bottom of the 9th inning, with both teams missing opportunities to take the lead.

Tri-City got an out away from forcing extra innings, but the AquaSox found a way after a walk and a fielder's choice left a runner at first with two out. First, 1B Charlie Pagliarini chopped a ball into the turf and over Ryan Nicholson at first, with Gobbel chasing it down. The perfectly placed superball allowed LF Carson Jones to get from first to third and put the potential winning run 90 feet away. SS Colt Emerson then lined a deep drive to left over LF Rio Foster and down to end the game, handing reliever Sam Ryan (2-2) the loss. Everett reliever Stefan Raeth (4-1) took the win by pitching a scoreless top of the 9th.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Ben Gobbel also doubled in the game, going 2-for-4 in another multi-hit effort that extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to eleven in a row. The infielder, who has at least one hit in every contest of the series so far, later came out of the game after chasing down the high chopper in the 9th, losing his footing while making the throw back to the infield. He walked off the field on his own power, but Adrian Placencia took over for the final batter.

-Lefty reliever A.J. Block threw 2.1 perfect innings, striking out a pair in keeping the Dust Devils tied through the 7th. Pitching close to his home of Bellevue, Washington, the Washington State Cougar baseball alum also pitched a scoreless and hitless inning on Wednesday night.

-Anthony Scull's leadoff home run pushed the team's total to five on the season. Adrian Placencia has the other four for the club so far in 2025.

A FATHER'S DAY FINALE

Tri-City and Everett finish up their six-game series with a late afternoon finale beginning at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Funko Field. Right-hander Jorge Marcheco (4-3, 3.28 ERA) will get his second start of the week for the Dust Devils, taking on AquaSox righty Teddy McGraw in his High-A debut.

You can listen to all the action live and for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app beginning with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 3:45 p.m.

Tri-City returns home after the game for a Monday off. They will then turn and host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, June 17th, at 7:05 p.m. The first three games of the series will conclude the First Half, with the Second Half beginning Friday, June 20th.

For tickets to the Hillsboro series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Gesa Stadium, home of your Tri-City Dust Devils, has been nominated as Best Single-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek! VOTE HERE now to help bring home another award for our beloved ballpark!

